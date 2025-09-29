Opening of the Zangazur corridor to increase transit volumes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening of the Zangazur corridor will further increase transit volumes along the Middle Corridor, Samad Bashirli, Deputy Minister of Economy, stated this on the opening day of the Second Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), News.az reports

He noted that energy policy remains central to Azerbaijan’s development and international influence. The country is a reliable partner in both traditional energy resources and renewable energy.

According to Bashirli, large-scale solar and wind projects, as well as the green energy zone established in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, ensure Azerbaijan’s active participation in the global energy transition.

News.Az