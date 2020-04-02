Yandex metrika counter

Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes decision on movement restriction

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided on additional measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Republic of Azerbaijan, APA reports.

Restrictions on movement have been established in the country as part of a special quarantine regime to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

According to the decision the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan restrictions on movement in the territory of the country from 00:00 on April 5, 2020, to 00:00 on April 20, 2020, shall be applied in the following order:

The following persons are allowed to act on the basis of service cards or a certificate of employment: Employees of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers, parliamentarians and employees of the Office; heads of central and local executive authorities and their deputies; employees of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman); heads of state-owned legal entities, as well as public legal entities established on behalf of the state and their deputies; Employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Employees of the Ministry of Agriculture; employees of facilities of state importance, employees of state health bodies and institutions, private health care institutions; employees of law enforcement, judicial and military bodies, lawyers; employees of mass media; employees of diplomatic missions and international organizations.

Following persons after the information about them is entered into the portal “icaze.e-gov.az” by the employer using an electronic signature: employees of state bodies, state-owned legal entities, as well as public legal entities established on behalf of the state (Appendix 2); employees of private legal entities authorized to continue their activities in the areas determined by the Cabinet of Ministers and their employees carrying out entrepreneurial activities without establishing a legal entity; employees required to ensure the protection and technical safety of private legal entities that are not allowed to continue their activities.

