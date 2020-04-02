Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes decision on movement restriction

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided on additional measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Republic of Azerbaijan, APA reports.

Restrictions on movement have been established in the country as part of a special quarantine regime to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

According to the decision the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan restrictions on movement in the territory of the country from 00:00 on April 5, 2020, to 00:00 on April 20, 2020, shall be applied in the following order:

The following persons are allowed to act on the basis of service cards or a certificate of employment: Employees of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers, parliamentarians and employees of the Office; heads of central and local executive authorities and their deputies; employees of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman); heads of state-owned legal entities, as well as public legal entities established on behalf of the state and their deputies; Employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Employees of the Ministry of Agriculture; employees of facilities of state importance, employees of state health bodies and institutions, private health care institutions; employees of law enforcement, judicial and military bodies, lawyers; employees of mass media; employees of diplomatic missions and international organizations.

Following persons after the information about them is entered into the portal “icaze.e-gov.az” by the employer using an electronic signature: employees of state bodies, state-owned legal entities, as well as public legal entities established on behalf of the state (Appendix 2); employees of private legal entities authorized to continue their activities in the areas determined by the Cabinet of Ministers and their employees carrying out entrepreneurial activities without establishing a legal entity; employees required to ensure the protection and technical safety of private legal entities that are not allowed to continue their activities.

