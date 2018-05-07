Opposition holds rally in Republic Square in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Opposition rally ahead of voting in the National Assembly (Parliament) of Armenia on the candidature of the Prime Minister is being held in the Republic Square in Yerevan, TASS reports.

The opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan who is pretending to be prime minister and the American singer of Armenian origin Serzh Tankian attend the rally.

On the Republic Square, according to TASS, the total number of people exceeds 10 thousand. The area is almost completely filled.

News.Az

News.Az