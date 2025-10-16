Orban accuses EU of fueling Ukraine war, obstructing Trump’s peace efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused European Union leaders of prolonging the war in Ukraine by pushing President Volodymyr Zelensky to continue fighting and blocking U.S. President Donald Trump’s mediation attempts.

Speaking to Mandiner magazine, Orban claimed that “President Trump would have made peace long ago if the Europeans had not been provoking Zelensky from behind the scenes,” , News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He argued that Brussels’ stance is preventing Washington’s peace initiatives from succeeding. “If the Europeans had not opposed Trump’s policy — if they had joined the Americans — peace would have been achieved,” Orban said. “But European leaders want to continue the war. They have a clear military position, a military strategy, and they are trying to pull Trump from the peace camp to the side of continuing the war.”

Orban added that he had discussed the matter directly with Trump.

When asked why the U.S. continues to supply weapons to Ukraine, Orban replied that the U.S. benefits economically from the war. “Today, America sells weapons to Europe, which then resells them to Ukraine for a large amount of money. The Americans have capitalized on this,” he said.

He further claimed that “the Americans have withdrawn from the Ukrainian-Russian war; they are not giving a dime. Europeans are the ones spending — either by sending money directly to Ukraine or by buying American weapons and transferring them there. Meanwhile, the Americans are saying thank you and having a cup of coffee.”

News.Az