OSCE chairman to visit Azerbaijan

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, will visit the South Caucasus region in the spring, the Representation of North Macedonia in the OSCE told said, News.az reports.

"So far, we are waiting OSCE chairman to visit the region in the spring," - it was stated in response to the inquiry.

Note that an agreement was reached on Buyar Osmani's visit to the region during a telephone conversation with his colleagues from Azerbaijan and Armenia.

News.Az