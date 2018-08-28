Yandex metrika counter

OSCE monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian armed forces ends without incident

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
OSCE monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian armed forces ends without incident

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the direction of Goygol region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on August 28.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense that the monitoring ended with no incident.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      