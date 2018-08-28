OSCE monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian armed forces ends without incident
- 28 Aug 2018 12:36
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 133230
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/osce-monitoring-on-contact-line-of-azerbaijani-armenian-armed-forces-ends-without-incident Copied
The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the direction of Goygol region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on August 28.
Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense that the monitoring ended with no incident.
News.Az