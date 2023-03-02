OTS SecGen thanks Azerbaijan for excellent organization of NAM summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

I thank Azerbaijan for the excellent organization of such an important event and hospitality, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev said, addressing the Summit of NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 in Baku, News.az reports.

"I thank President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his leadership and encouragement of multilateral cooperation. Although we are a new organization, we have extensive ties to the UN. In addition, since the beginning of the pandemic, we have had links with the World Health Organization," he said.

Baku is hosting the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.

News.Az