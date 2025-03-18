Over ten victims testify in Ruben Vardanyan's trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

Court hearings on the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen charged with torture, mercenary activity, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continued on March 18, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The open hearings were held at the Baku Military Court and presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev and a panel of judges consisting of Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). The accused was provided with an interpreter in the language of his choice, i.e. Russian, as well as lawyers for his defense.

At the beginning of the hearing, Ruben Vardanyan's defense attorney Avraam Berman filed a motion with the court, requesting that the court create conditions for familiarization with the minutes of the hearing and the audio recording attached to them.

The prosecution did not object to the motion.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev granted the motion and stated that the accused and his defense attorney would be provided the opportunity for further familiarization with the minutes of the hearing.

Then, the victims in the case were questioned.

Before the questioning, Zeynal Aghayev explained to the victims their rights and obligations stipulated by the legislation.

Victims Rahib Fataliyev, Sakhavat Rajabov, Farid Mammadov, Sanan Mirzaliyev, Samir Malikov, Jeyhun Khankishiyev, Alasgar Jafarov, Safa Mammadov, Alish Shamiyev, Eldar Huseynov, Elvin Taghiyev and others stated that they knew Ruben Vardanyan through the media and social networks, that they had received various degrees of bodily injuries as a result of gunfire from various weapons, including hand grenade explosions, during the Armenian military provocation while doing their military service in Kalbajar and Khojaly districts, the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan that were once occupied by Armenia.

Each of the victims asked the court to hand down the most severe punishment on the accused Ruben Vardanyan.

After the questioning, the victims answered the questions of prosecutors in charge of public prosecution about their places of service, the specific areas where the military provocations were committed, the severity and localization of the injuries sustained as a result of the incident.

Then, the conclusions of the forensic medical examination conducted on the victims who testified during the hearings on March 11 were announced.

The next court hearing is scheduled for April 1.

Ruben Vardanyan is charged with crimes under Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29,120.2.1, 29,120.2.3, 29,120.2.4, 29,120.2.7, 29,120.2.11, 29,120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of firearms, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by law) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

News.Az