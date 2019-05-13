+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan stands for Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizada said in an interview with Pakistan Observer.

He pointed out that Pakistan does not even recognize Armenia and has no diplomatic ties with it and this way Pakistan has proved to be a very dear friend and brother.

“Pakistan and Azerbaijan are brotherly countries. Our relations are warm and cordial based on trust and respect. We grieve together, we share our joys together,” he said.

The envoy went on to add that a lot of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan has been there during the times of emergencies: the 2005 earthquake and the flood in 2010 that badly affected Pakistan.

“Azerbaijani government as well as many organizations in Azerbaijan were quick to respond to the emergencies and extended their support in the time of crisis. The government of Azerbaijan has generously assisted in the earthquake hit areas,” said Alizada.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

