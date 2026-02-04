Pakistani PM praises Azerbaijan achievements under President Aliyev's leadership

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Pakistan and Azerbaijan are woven together in an abiding bond of deep-rooted brotherhood and unwavering mutual respect, etched in the shared aspirations of our peoples for global peace, prosperity, and sustainable development,” Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said in his video address at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, News.az reports.

“We are proud of Azerbaijan's remarkable achievements under President Ilham Aliyev's wise and dynamic leadership. As a steadfast advocate for peace and stability in the Caucasus and beyond, Pakistan has welcomed this agreement as the harbinger of a new era of prosperity and enduring peace, not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia, but for the entire region,” he added.

News.Az