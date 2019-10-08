Pashinyan dismisses his top advisor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan dismissed his top advisor Valery Osipyan, according to the government's website.

The corresponding decision was taken yesterday. Earlier, Osipyan resigned as Armenian police chief.

He submitted his resignation to the prime minister and the latter accepted it and issued an appropriate decree dismissing him. On the same day, Nikol Pashinyan appointed Osipyan as his advisor, and on October 3, according to media reports, Osipyan resigned again, ARKA reported.

News.Az

