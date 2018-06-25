Pashinyan: Karabakh issue can not be resolved by force

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in a live broadcast on Monday night in Facebook that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can not be resolved with the use of force, Oxu.Az reports with reference to TASS.

"Yes, there is a gathering of Azerbaijani armed forces in the Nakhichevan section of the border.

But this does not mean that the situation is tense," the head of government said.

According to him, the statistics show that "there were not many violations of the ceasefire regime."

The head of the Armenian Cabinet stressed that "the issue of Karabakh can not be solved with the help of war."

"Armenia will never start a war, and everyone understands this, but we should always be ready for this scenario," the prime minister said.

