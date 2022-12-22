Peaceful protester: Vehicles pass freely along Azerbaijan’s Lachin road on daily basis (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The founder of Re-Azerbaijan, Adnan Huseyn, who is participating in the ongoing protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road, close to the temporary deployment area of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, posted another video clearly showing the passing of vehicles along the road unhindered, News.Az reports.

“Contrary to disinformation being spread by Armenia of the road being blocked by Azerbaijan, vehicles continue to pass through the Lachin road of Karabakh economic region on a daily basis,” the peaceful protester said.

The video clearly shows that another supply vehicle of the Russian peacekeeping contingent passed unhindered along the Lachin-Khankandi road on Thursday.

This again demonstrates that the participants of the peaceful protests do not prevent free passage along the road.

The peaceful protests of representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), eco-activists and volunteers from Azerbaijan on the Lachin-Khankandi road have been going on for the eleventh straight day.

The protesters demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, the establishment of conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources, and the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands.

News.Az