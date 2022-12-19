Peacekeepers' supply vehicles pass unhindered along Lachin-Khankandi road (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peaceful protests of representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), eco-activists and volunteers from Azerbaijan on the Lachin-Khankandi road, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, has been going on for the eighth straight day, News.Az reports.

On Monday, a total of 2 supply vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers once again passed unhindered in the direction from Khankandi toward Lachin. This again demonstrates that the participants of the peaceful protests do not prevent free passage along the road.

The rally participants demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, the establishment of conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources, and the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands.

The protesters also require the border and customs post set-up in the Lachin direction of the border with Armenia, as well as the interdiction of arms smuggling into Azerbaijan.

