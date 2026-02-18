Pegula cruises past Jovic to reach Dubai quarterfinals

Pegula took control after earning a crucial break to move ahead 4-3 in the opening set, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

From that point, she dictated play with a dominant service performance, landing an impressive 98% of her first serves and firing five aces. She was not broken throughout the match and cleverly used wide, curling serves to exploit Jovic’s reach.

Jovic also delivered a strong serving display, matching Pegula with a 98% first-serve percentage. However, the difference proved to be on the return. Pegula gradually found her rhythm after a few early unforced errors and ultimately won 41% of return points, compared to Jovic’s 23%.

The pivotal break in the first set came at 4-3 when Pegula struck a winner that clipped the sideline, confirmed by the Hawk-Eye system, leaving Jovic visibly frustrated. The players held serve in the final two games, with Pegula closing out the set in 45 minutes.

Although Jovic held to open the second set, Pegula quickly surged ahead, winning five consecutive games. At 3-1, 0-40 down, Jovic fought back to deuce and saved three break points, but Pegula responded with a decisive backhand winner to secure another break and extend her advantage beyond reach.

Pegula will now face Clara Tauson in the quarterfinals. Tauson advanced after defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 6-2. Thursday’s clash will mark the first WTA Tour meeting between Pegula and Tauson.