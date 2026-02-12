Pentagon: NATO should shift from dependency to partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO should evolve into a stronger partnership between North America and Europe rather than a system based on security dependency, according to a senior U.S. defense official.

Speaking ahead of a NATO defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels on February 12, U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby said higher military spending by European countries and Canada is helping rebalance responsibilities within the alliance. The shift, he noted, reflects growing commitments made throughout 2025 to strengthen Europe’s role in conventional defense, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Colby stressed that the alliance now has an opportunity to move toward a more equal structure, where members share responsibilities more evenly. He described this as a return to NATO’s original strategic vision, a collective security system built on cooperation and shared burden rather than reliance on a single dominant military power.

According to Colby, the current moment offers a “strong basis” for pragmatic cooperation among allies. He said the goal is for NATO members to advance security objectives together, strengthening unity while adapting to evolving global threats.

The comments come as NATO continues to face pressure to modernize its defense posture, increase military readiness, and coordinate spending amid rising geopolitical tensions.

News.Az