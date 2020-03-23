People over 65 banned to leave their homes in Azerbaijan

People over the age of 65 are banned from leaving their homes in Azerbaijan due to the threat of coronavirus, APA reports.

The decision was made at today's meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, a special quarantine regime is announced in the Republic of Azerbaijan from 00:00 on March 24, 2020, to 00:00 on April 20.

During this period, people over the age of 65 were banned from leaving their homes due to the threat of coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Social services should be provided to this category of single people in accordance with the law.

