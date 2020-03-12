People spreading rumors about coronavirus in Azerbaijan to be prosecuted

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office and the Interior Ministry made a joint statement, Trend reports.

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers regularly informs the public about the preventive measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the number of infected people as well as about those on quarantine and the process of their medical treatment.

Some individuals on social networks and Whatsapp applications are spreading rumors about the measures to combat coronavirus that may cause panic among people and mislead them.

The Prosecutor General’s Office and the Interior Ministry urge citizens not to believe such false information and to refer and trust information that is disseminated by the authorized state bodies.

The General Prosecutor's Office and the Interior Ministry warned that the individuals who disseminate such unreasonable and far-fetched information aimed at creating artificial excitement in the society will be prosecuted for unlawful acts.

News.Az

News.Az