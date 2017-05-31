Permanent fire position of Armenian armed forces destroyed - VIDEO
- 31 May 2017 12:10
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122172
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/permanent-fire-position-of-armenian-armed-forces-destroyed-video Copied
Permanent fire position of Armenian armed forces has been destroyed.
The permanent fire position of the armed forces of Armenia, shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in the Fuzuli-Khojavend direction of the front has been destroyed.
The enemy suffered losses.
News.Az