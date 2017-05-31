Yandex metrika counter

Permanent fire position of Armenian armed forces destroyed - VIDEO

Permanent fire position of Armenian armed forces has been destroyed.

The permanent fire position of the armed forces of Armenia, shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in the Fuzuli-Khojavend direction of the front has been destroyed.

The enemy suffered losses.

