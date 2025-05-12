PKK decision to dissolve key step toward terror-free Türkiye: Ruling party

+ ↺ − 16 px

The PKK terror group's decision to dissolve and lay down arms is a key step toward a “terror-free Türkiye,” the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman Omer Celik said Monday.

“Decision of PKK to dissolve itself and lay down its arms following the call from Imrali is an important step towards the goal of 'terror-free Türkiye',” the spokesman said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

“If the new PKK decision is fully implemented, shutting down all PKK branches, illegal structures, it will be a turning point,” he added.

Celik stated that the “terror-free Türkiye” process will be closely monitored on the ground by state institutions, and all developments will be reported to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

News.Az