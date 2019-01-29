PM Pashinyan dreams of transiting Russian gas via Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia looks toward the construction of a transit natural gas pipeline through its territory, including from Russia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, answering the question from RBC of whether Armenia plans to join countries that favor a reduction in energy dependency from Russia and consider respective projects as a threat to their security, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

"We are interested in that any transit pipeline that would transfer, for example, gas or oil from point A to point B, be constructed in our country," Pashinyan said.

"Therefore, we are very much interested in such projects," he added.

