Yandex metrika counter

PM Pashinyan dreams of transiting Russian gas via Armenia

  • Region
  • Share
PM Pashinyan dreams of transiting Russian gas via Armenia

Armenia looks toward the construction of a transit natural gas pipeline through its territory, including from Russia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, answering the question from RBC of whether Armenia plans to join countries that favor a reduction in energy dependency from Russia and consider respective projects as a threat to their security, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

"We are interested in that any transit pipeline that would transfer, for example, gas or oil from point A to point B, be constructed in our country," Pashinyan said.

"Therefore, we are very much interested in such projects," he added.

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      