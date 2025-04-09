President Aliyev calls USAID a completely corrupt structure

+ ↺ − 16 px

“What President Trump started to do is very promising, but I think that he should not stop. USAID, of course, is the number one monster - it is a completely corrupt structure."

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made the remarks as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

“Radio Liberty and Voice of America – it is very good that they have already stopped. But it's not enough. Human Rights Watch, Freedom House, Amnesty International, Transparency International - all this infrastructure of his political enemies must be totally made dysfunctional,” the head of state noted.

