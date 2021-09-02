President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who won gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani athlete who won a gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.
In a post on his Twitter account, the head of state said: “I sincerely congratulate our gold medalist Vali Israfilov on his convincing victory.”