President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who won gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani athlete who won a gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

In a post on his Twitter account, the head of state said: “I sincerely congratulate our gold medalist Vali Israfilov on his convincing victory.”


