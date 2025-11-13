President Aliyev urges crackdown on corruption, focus on regional growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called on officials to intensify efforts against corruption, warning that public servants will be held accountable for undesirable practices.

Speaking to regional officials on Wednesday, Aliyev emphasized that every person in a leadership position should serve the people and that officials and their close relatives must behave humbly in daily life, sparing no effort in fulfilling their duties, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

“Unfortunately, in some cases, officials fail to act properly in society, demonstrating excessive arrogance and trying to place themselves above everyone else. In doing so, they not only lose their own credibility but also tarnish the reputation of our state and its policies,” he said.

The president added that some officials fall into corruption and bribery, stressing that anyone who takes a wrongful path will ultimately be held accountable. “Such cases still exist today. However, it is also clear to society that no illegal action will go unpunished,” Aliyev said.

He urged officials to rigorously combat undesirable practices, select reliable, professional, and morally upright personnel, and demonstrate through their work in the regions that his choice of them was correct. “Otherwise, appropriate measures will be taken,” he warned.

Aliyev also called for closer attention to local issues that concern people in the regions, stressing that social justice must be the guiding principle. “In every region, in every village, people must see and know that justice always prevails,” he said.

The president noted that past problems in regional administration were caused by improper actions and orders from certain officials, but personnel reforms in Azerbaijan’s civil service have largely resolved these issues. “Those officials who gave illegal orders and sought unlawful enrichment as their primary goal are now being held accountable in court,” he said.

On infrastructure, Aliyev said significant progress has been made through state-led initiatives and investment programs. Several regional development programs have been successfully implemented, and the electricity sector across the country has been renovated and upgraded. New electricity infrastructure in territories liberated from occupation has created strong potential.

“Naturally, there are still issues related to the renovation and upgrading of aging infrastructure, but these are no longer serious problems,” he said.

The president highlighted ongoing highway construction and said 70–80 percent of rural roads in many regions have been repaired and are of good quality. Drinking water projects are being implemented in all cities, while irrigation projects are underway in rural areas. Social infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, and sports facilities, has also been improved, with every city now having a modern hospital. “These issues have been addressed through state-led programs funded by the national budget as part of regional socio-economic development initiatives,” he said.

Employment remains a top priority, Aliyev said, noting that reforms have lowered unemployment in recent years. “My expectation from regional leaders is to focus on creating jobs and providing favorable conditions for businesspeople,” he said, stressing the importance of developing agriculture and tourism.

The president also called for greater attention to environmental protection, highlighting successful efforts in Baku, Sumgayit, and other areas.

“In short, Azerbaijan’s regions today must meet the highest standards. The work carried out in recent years has visibly revitalized the regions for every Azerbaijani citizen,” he said, urging officials to address the concerns of local people and earn their respect.

“I am confident that you will prove yourself through your work and gain the people’s trust,” Aliyev concluded, wishing officials success in their responsibilities.

News.Az