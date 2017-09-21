President Aliyev’s remarks at UN an order for Azerbaijani army, says defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The remarks made by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the UN are an order for the Azerbaijani army, said Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

Hasanov made the remarks at a meeting dedicated to the military and moral-psychological training, as well as the results of large-scale exercises held recently, according to Trend.

A number of officials delivered reports at the meeting, according to the Defense Ministry.

Hasanov presented his report titled ‘Results of Combat Activities of the Armed Forces in the Winter Training Period in 2017’.

Summing up the results of the drills, he noted that all goals and objectives set at the exercises were successfully achieved.

Commending the combat readiness and moral-psychological training of personnel, the defense minister noted the importance of holding drills and notified the command staff of the objectives set by Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Hasanov drew the meeting participants’ attention to Ilham Aliyev’s speech at the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly, where the head of state touched upon another war crime of the Armenian Armed Forces on the contact line, liberation of a part of territories following a successful counter-offensive of the Azerbaijani army, and a number of other issues.

The defense minister said the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have the most modern and high quality weaponry and equipment, adding this is a manifestation of much attention and care of the supreme commander-in-chief for the army.

Touching upon the current situation in the frontline zone, Hasanov gave specific instructions to the commanders of units stationed on the frontline to be always ready for the most active fighting, constantly monitor the enemy activities, as well as promptly and decisively suppress any enemy activity, inflicting maximum damage.

