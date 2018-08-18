President allocates funding for construction of road in Lankaran

President allocates funding for construction of road in Lankaran

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funds for the construction of Hirkan-Dashtatuk-Bilasar road in Lankaran region, AzVision reports.

Under the Presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 9.1 million manats for the construction of the road connecting seven residential areas with a total population of 7,000 people.

News.Az

News.Az