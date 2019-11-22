Yandex metrika counter

President allocates funding for renovation of road in Nakhchivan

President allocates funding for renovation of road in Nakhchivan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to renovate Julfa-Ordubad road in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, AzerTag reports.

Under the presidential Order, the Cabinet of Ministers of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is allocated 34.3 million manats for the renovation of the road.

News.Az


