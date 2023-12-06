President: Armenia deprives itself from opening of all communications with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I talked many times to the Prime Minister of Armenia, and asked him why they do not comply with their own commitments. Because, as you mentioned, the Article 9 clearly says that the connection between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan must be provided. And even it says who will provide control and security. This is what Mr. Pashinyan signed himself, and now, when he doesn't want any longer neither this route, nor Russian involvement in that, actually, it doesn't mean a lot from legal point of view, it is his commitment,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations.

“We need to have these connections with Nakhchivan and then, through Nakhchivan with Türkiye. So, we agreed with the Iranian side to build a bypass. Yes, it will cost more, but it's an option and construction already started. Now, our governmental officials from both countries already made a groundbreaking ceremony there, in the village of Aghbend of the Zangilan district of the construction of the automobile bridge, and then will be a railroad bridge. That will be done, and what Armenia is losing - Armenia is losing a lot. First, this will not be only the road between Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. This will be an international transportation corridor. A lot of cargoes will come from Central Asia. We expect a lot of cargoes to come from China.

The existing connections between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as I said – Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad even expanded – will not be able to absorb all the cargoes. So, Armenia deprived itself from this and also deprived itself from opening of all other communications with Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani President added.

News.Az