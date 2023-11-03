President: Azerbaijan invested more than 20 billion US dollars in economy of Turkic states

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan has invested more than 20 billion US dollars in the economy of Turkic states. The main part of the investments is being made to Türkiye,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Astana under the motto "Turk Time", News.Az reports.

“The process of establishing the joint investment funds is underway. The Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Fund and Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund have been established. From January to September of 2023, Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with the Turkic states increased by 40 percent compared to the same period of 2022,” the head of state pointed out.

News.Az