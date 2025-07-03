President Herzog meets with Israel's new ambassador to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px



Israel's newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ronen Kraus, has met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog ahead of his upcoming diplomatic mission.

According to a statement shared by the diplomat on his official account on social platform X, the meeting was held as part of his preparations for his new role, News.Az reports.

"It was an honor to meet with President Isaac Herzog and other heads of mission. I’m grateful for his support as we prepare for our next assignments to strengthen Israel’s international diplomatic relations. I look forward with great anticipation to beginning my new post in Azerbaijan," Kraus wrote.

The ambassador’s appointment is expected to further enhance the growing ties between Israel and Azerbaijan, especially in the areas of diplomacy, trade, and regional cooperation.

News.Az