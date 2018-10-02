President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding to build road in Kurdamir district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order, providing funds for the construction of Baku-Alat-Qazakh-state border with Georgia (184 km)-Pirili-Muradkhan-Sor Sor road in Kurdamir district.

Under the presidential order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 10.7 million manats for the construction of the road connecting three residential areas with a total population of 8,000 people.

