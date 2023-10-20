President Ilham Aliyev: Among others, one of reasons that closely binds France and Armenia is practice of resorting to mine terrorism

“France ranks among the leading nations globally in terms of landmine use. Over 5 million mines were planted across Algeria alone,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the international conference themed “Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violations and Injustice” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“On that list, immediately behind France, comes its close ally – Armenia. In just three years, some 340 Azerbaijanis, including civilians, fell victim to the mines planted by Armenia across Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories. Among others, one of the reasons that closely binds these two countries is the practice of resorting to mine terrorism,” the address says.

