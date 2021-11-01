President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Shamakhi district (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Shamakhi district.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Shamakhi.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the orphanage-kindergarten No 7 constructed with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the city of Shamakhi.

The 60-seat kindergarten features game halls and bedrooms, a gym, a conference and a music hall, and a medical point.

The Creativity Center has opened in the city of Shamakhi.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of the Creativity Center established with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The two-storey building of the Creativity Center has art workshops.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva review the work conducted in the Youth Park in Shamakhi district.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the Shamakhi city stadium.

AFFA Executive Vice-President Elkhan Mammadov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the work done.

The Shamakhi city stadium at a capacity of 2,200 fans will receive a UEFA category two certificate.





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the Shamakhi Grape Seedling Center.

Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the center.

The Shamakhi Grape Seedling Center occupies an area of 1.2 hectares.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of a new building of Jarhan village secondary school named after Heydar Huseynov.

The 420-seat school building features five blocks.

Pirsaat Baba shrine-mosque complex has been inaugurated in Shamakhi after restoration and reconstruction works.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

