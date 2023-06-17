President Ilham Aliyev: Complete renovation of Azerbaijan's healthcare infrastructure is associated with the name of Great Leader

“The organization of this first symposium as part of events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has a deep symbolic meaning,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his message to the participants of the 1st Symposium of Azerbaijani Doctors of the World, News.az reports.

The head of state noted that the complete renovation of Azerbaijan's healthcare infrastructure and its establishment on modern foundations are associated with the name of the Great Leader.

“As a follow-up to the work successfully carried out in the past, the development of healthcare is one of the priorities of the social policy of our state today,” the message reads.

“In the regions of our Republic, new diagnostic and medical centers have been put into use, healthcare institutions have been provided with state-of-the-art medical equipment, and compulsory medical insurance has been introduced as a key component of social protection of the population. In recent years, the fact that our country has been hosting international conferences and meetings on relevant issues of medicine has created favorable grounds for the integration of Azerbaijan's healthcare into the global healthcare system,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

News.Az