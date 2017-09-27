President Ilham Aliyev confers honorary titles on National Art Museum employees

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order conferring honorary tiles on several employees of the Azerbaijan National Art Muesum.

The honorary title of “Honored Cultural Worker” has been conferred upon the following persons for their efficient work in the development of museum work and promotion of cultural heritage in the country, APA reported.

Togrul Afandiyev

Khadija Asadova

Sevda Habibova

Amina Malikova

Mehriban Nuriyeva

Upon another presidential order, the Taraggi (Progress) Medal was awarded to Tarana Isgandarova for her efficient work in the promotion of cultural heritage in Azerbaijan.

News.Az



News.Az