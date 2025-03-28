President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Ramadan

“Every year, fast breaking ceremonies are held in Azerbaijan, as in the entire Muslim world, with great joy and satisfaction. During the month of Ramadan, which has become a celebration of national-spiritual solidarity, humanism, compassion and mercy in our country, people pray for the well-being and progress of our state, remembering with gratitude the immortal memory of our martyrs,” the head of state emphasized, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“I do believe that in the blessed days of Ramadan, which illuminates the hearts and souls of people with divine wisdom, your prayers, wishes and pure intentions are accepted by God and the Almighty does not withhold His mercy from our people.

My dear sisters and brothers!

Let me once again extend my Ramadan greetings to you and all our compatriots living in different corners of the world, wish happiness to your families and abundance to your tables. May Allah accept your fasting and prayers! Happy Ramadan,” President Ilham Aliyev added.