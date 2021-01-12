Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Kyrgyzstan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated newly elected President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

The congratulatory letter reads:

"Dear Mr. Japarov,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election as President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

I believe that traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our peoples.

I extend my best regards to you and wish you success in your responsible activities for the prosperity of the friendly people of Kyrgyzstan."


