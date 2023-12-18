President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić on the occasion of the successful conduct of the snap parliamentary election in Serbia, News.Az reports.

“I sincerely congratulate you on the successful conduct of the snap parliamentary election in the Republic of Serbia and the resounding victory of the "Aleksandar Vučić —Serbia must not stop!" coalition, which you are the leader of,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“The election results clearly reflect the high regard and support of your people for the policy you implemented for the development and prosperity of Serbia, showcasing the significant trust and confidence they place in you.

Our relations with Serbia, a friendly country and a reliable partner, hold particular importance to us. We are delighted with the current level of our intergovernmental relations based on mutual trust and support, and our fruitful cooperation across various areas, which is expanding day by day. The active political dialogue between us plays a significant role in developing our interaction. You have great contributions to and services in maintaining and elevating the traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia to their present level,” the head of state said.

“I remember my recent visit to your beautiful country with the most fond memories, and highly appreciate my sincere meeting with you.

I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to further strengthen and deepen the special relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia in line with the will of our peoples.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and new successes in your responsible endeavors for the well-being of the friendly people of Serbia,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az