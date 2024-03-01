President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Albanian PM Edi Rama

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama, News.Az reports.

Edi Rama congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election and on Azerbaijan’s hosting the COP29.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Prime Minister of Albania for his participation in the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

In turn, Edi Rama expressed his gratitude for the invitation to this event.

During the conversation, they underlined the importance of the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

The meeting saw discussions on bilateral relations.

They highlighted the role of President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Albania and Prime Minister Edi Rama’s previous trips to Azerbaijan in the development of bilateral ties.

The head of state highly appreciated Albania's support for Azerbaijan's just position within the UN and other international organizations and noted that Azerbaijan has always advocated for Albania's interests within these institutions as well.

The importance of the TAP project and its expansion were discussed during the meeting, with Albania's pivotal role in this field highlighted. They touched upon the issue of Azerbaijan’s investments for implementation of the gasification project in Albania.

During the conversation, the discussions also revolved around the normalization of the Azerbaijan-Armenia relations and the prospects for cooperation.

News.Az