President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to Indonesian counterpart

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President, 

I was deeply saddened by the news of numerous casualties in the aftermath of a passenger aircraft crash in the vicinity of Jakarta.

It is due to this tragedy that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, the families of the victims, and the friendly people of Indonesia.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!"

