President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Kubanychbek Omuraliev on his election as Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, wished him success in his endeavors aimed at further strengthening of mutual activity among the member states of the organization. The head of state expressed his confidence that Kubanychbek Omuraliev will spare no effort to carry out close cooperation within the framework of the Organization.

Touching upon the activities of the Organization of Turkic States, President Ilham Aliyev hailed the fact that the importance of the Organization at the international level has increased, and noted that it serves to enhance the international reputation and economic potential of the member and observer states. In this regard, the President of Azerbaijan emphasized the importance of the 9th Summit of the Organization held in Samarkand last month.

The head of state expressed confidence that as the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev will maintain close contact with his Azerbaijani colleagues.

Expressing his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his warm words, Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said that he is happy to pay his first visit among the countries that established the Organization of Turkic States to Azerbaijan. He praised the active role of Azerbaijan in strengthening the activities of the Organization.

The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States underlined that the victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War and the liberation of the country’s territories from occupation are of great importance not only for Azerbaijan, but also for the entire Turkic world. Noting that the member states share common roots in terms of language and culture, Kubanychbek Omuraliev said that he will spare no effort to strengthen the cooperation.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for relations.

News.Az