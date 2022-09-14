President Ilham Aliyev receives World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, News.Az reports.

During the conversation, the sides hailed the 30 years of successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank.

They discussed the issues related to future projects and the World Bank's support to the government of Azerbaijan, and exchanged views on the World Bank's involvement in strategic areas, including energy, communication and reconstruction of Karabakh, as well as strengthening of partnership.

News.Az