President Ilham Aliyev: Russian and Azerbaijani air carriers perform 135 flights every week

The pre-coronavirus dynamic of mutual visits between the citizens of Azerbaijan and Russia is being recovered now, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, News.az reports.

“Russian and Azerbaijani air carriers perform 135 flights every week. That, in my opinion, this record figure indicates that citizens of our countries are visiting each other with great pleasure,” President Ilham Aliyev underlined.

