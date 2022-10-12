President Ilham Aliyev: These are significant events that reflect nature and spirit of relations between our fraternal countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I would like to express my gratitude to the President of Kyrgyzstan for the decision to name this school after the outstanding son of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev. We regard this as a sign of friendship and brotherhood between our peoples, as a tribute to the memory of Heydar Aliyev,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he attended the opening ceremony of the School-Gymnasium educational complex No20 named after Heydar Aliyev in Bishkek, News.az reports.

“Also, as Sadyr Nurgozhoyevich has noted, we will visit another school today and it will be named after another outstanding son of Azerbaijan, Nizami Ganjavi – a poet, thinker and the pride of the Azerbaijani people. These are significant events that reflect the nature and spirit of the relations between our fraternal countries,” the head of state noted.

News.Az