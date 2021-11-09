President Ilham Aliyev`s interviews with foreign media and liberation of Karabakh in spotlight of Latvian TV channel

The Latvian public has been widely informed about Azerbaijan's 44-day path to victory.

On November 8, RigaTV 24, one of Latvia's leading television channels, dubbed into Latvian and showed a specially prepared video of President Ilham Aliyev's interviews with foreign media during and after the 44-day Patriotic War.

In addition, RigaTV 24 showed a video about the liberation of our lands from Armenian occupation by the heroic Azerbaijani Army and the historic victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

Both videos are available via the following links:

https://xtv.lv/rigatv24/video/AbGLjVAWNOr-azerbaidzanas_prezidenta_ilhama_alijeva_interviju_fragmenti_tevijas_kara_laika_un_pec_ta

https://xtv.lv/rigatv24/video/3X7Q48WKNAm-azerbaidzanas_uzvaras_diena

News.Az