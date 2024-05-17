President of Azerbaijan Football Association meets with Austrian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) Rovshan Najaf has held a meeting with General Secretary of the Austrian Football Association (OFB) Thomas Hollerer, said the press service of AFFA, News.az reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed mutual cooperation between AFFA and OFB, with a focus on children's, grassroots, and women's soccer.Rovshan Najaf wished the Austrian national team success in the upcoming EURO 2024 games. Thomas Hollerer expressed gratitude to the AFFA president for his well wishes.To note, Rovshan Najaf previously met with the Chairperson of the Danish Football Association and member of the UEFA Executive Committee Jesper Møller.

News.Az