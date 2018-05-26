Yandex metrika counter

President of Finland congratulates Ilham Aliyev

  • Politics
  • Share
President of Finland congratulates Ilham Aliyev

President of Finland Sauli Niinistö has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

According to Oxu.Az, the congratulatory letter reads:

"Your Excellency,

 I sincerely congratulate You and your people on the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Mr. President, please accept reassurances of my highest respect and esteem."

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      