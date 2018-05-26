President of Finland congratulates Ilham Aliyev
- 26 May 2018 12:14
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 131434
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-of-finland-congratulates-ilham-aliyev Copied
President of Finland Sauli Niinistö has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
According to Oxu.Az, the congratulatory letter reads:
"Your Excellency,
I sincerely congratulate You and your people on the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.
Mr. President, please accept reassurances of my highest respect and esteem."
News.Az