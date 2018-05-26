President of Finland congratulates Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Finland Sauli Niinistö has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

According to Oxu.Az, the congratulatory letter reads:

"Your Excellency,

I sincerely congratulate You and your people on the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Mr. President, please accept reassurances of my highest respect and esteem."

News.Az

News.Az