President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Azerbaijan on working visit

On November 23, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov arrived on a working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.azreports.

In honor of the distinguished guest, a guard of honor was formed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov was met at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov and other officials.


News.Az 

