President of the European Commission calls Azerbaijan a reliable partner of Europe

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen called Azerbaijan a reliable country of Europe, the President of the European Commission said in her speech at the opening ceremony of the interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (ICGB) project in Sofia, News.az reports.

Ursula von der Leyen said that the Interconnector project between Bulgaria and Greece (ICGB) has been on the table for more than 10 years: “issues and discussions on this project started from 2009. At that time Bulgaria was seriously damaged by Gazprom's decision because Gazprom refused to export gas through the territory of Ukraine. Realization of this project took time, however, we were determined. This project required patience. Today, I congratulate the governments of Bulgaria and Greece on the launch of this project.”

News.Az