Protest action held in Yerevan

Protesters of the closed plant "Nairi" again gathered in front of the Government House in Yerevan, Oxu.Az reports with reference to Tert.am.

Employees of the plant "Nairi" have been holding protests outside the buildings of the Government House and Parliament for a long time.

The main requirements of the protesters are the opening of their factory and the repayment of arrears on wages.

